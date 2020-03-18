The city of Conover is instituting a hiring freeze for most city employees and limiting purchases to “emergency needs” only, according to a statement from City Manager Donald Duncan Tuesday.
The announcements were part of series of changes Duncan listed as part of the city’s response to the economic challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
In the statement, Duncan said he expects sales tax revenue to decline between 20 and 25 percent month to month.
Duncan indicated the hiring freeze will not apply to public health or safety positions. The city will also be suspending late fees and stop disconnection of services through the end of April.
Other changes include prohibiting all planned activities on city property until further notice, restricting access to fire stations to essential personnel and “asking our most senior volunteer members to stand down,” according to the statement.
Parks will remain open.
Duncan said the meetings of some boards, like the city council and planning board must still be held.
These meetings require a quorum to meet in person but additional board members would be allowed to participate via teleconferencing.
Agendas for meetings would only include budget matters and matters requiring a public hearing.
Duncan added the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government “is drafting a procedure for all teleconferencing,” and the city could change its procedures “once a solid legal opinion is established.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.