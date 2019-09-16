NEWTON - Classroom Connections will host its second annual fund-raising concert featuring Ray Coussins, a world-renowned entertainer from Las Vegas, Nevada. Coussins is a close friend of Dr. Glenn Paige, a member of Classroom Connections' board of directors. Classroom Connections is a charity that provides free school supplies to students and teachers in western North Carolina.
Coussins is a composer, director, singer, and entertainer. Not only was he the preferred accompanist of Frank Sinatra, Coussins also performed with Celine Dion and many other musical greats during a career that spans decades. He appeared at the White House by presidential invitation and at Constitution Hall. He performed at The Royal Command Performance in the United Kingdom in front of the Royal Family. Coussins has been featured on "The Tonight Show," Princess Cruise Lines, and several venues throughout the world.
The local concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Newton-Conover Auditorium, 60 West Sixth St., Newton. Tickets are available at ClassroomConnectionsNC.org or call 828-461-6737.
Since opening, Classroom Connections has distributed nearly a million retail dollars of school supplies. This total is not indicative of its financial income, but is mainly due to donations of supplies. Financial donations are needed for continuing its mission. Classroom Connections does not receive any federal, state, local or public funds. They are dependent on donations from businesses, dedicated people, and charitable organizations.
