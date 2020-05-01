Elizabeth Johnson will turn 100 Saturday.
And her alma mater, Winston-Salem State University, wants you to help her celebrate.
You may remember the remarkable Mrs. Johnson. She served in France during World War II, helping deliver mail to her fellow soldiers. She was part of the 6888th Regiment. It was the Army’s only all-female, African American battalion to serve overseas in the war.
In an interview in 2018, Johnson was matter-of-fact about her service. “They said they needed a truck driver and that’s what I did,” she said in an article that appeared in the paper’s Veterans Day edition.
On Saturday, Johnson will be the recipient of a drive-by party at the Catawba Science Center. Winston-Salem State Chancellor Elwood Robinson is scheduled to take part.
Here’s where you come in. The school aims for Johnson to receive 100 cards in honor of her 100th birthday.
I’m betting Hickory can do better than that.
Let’s recognize this amazing veteran and former school teacher with a flood of cards. It’s hard to think of someone more deserving.
