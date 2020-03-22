In early March, I had the pleasure of another WOW experience — something that happily happens often as I go about the weekly task of sticking my nose into someone else’s business. This time, Conover’s Manufacturing Solutions Center and its director Dan St. Louis triggered that WOW response.
WOW for the center, which is part of Catawba Valley Community College and regarded with much admiration across the country and the globe, and WOW for Dan. He’s not only a fantastic cheerleader for the center (which he has every reason to be), but he’s also a super supporter of Conover, the Catawba Valley, the state, and the U.S. of A.
After an acquaintance suggested I contact Dan to learn about the future of manufacturing in Catawba County and its environs, I emailed him, and he kindly invited me to come for a visit.
Let me start by offering a quick overview of what I saw inside MSC: offices, testing labs with all sorts of equipment, incubator businesses manufacturing some really cool stuff like clothing that dispenses medication, and outfits that when worn turn the wearer into a walking smart device. I’ve always wanted to be a walking smart device.
I also saw MSC’s mission statement: “to help US manufacturers increase sales and improve quality and efficiency to create and retain jobs.” More information about MSC followed: “Assistance is provided from product concept through distribution including manufacturing, marketing, and sales.”
Because I pleaded ignorance concerning MSC’s history and what goes on in the facility in the Conover Station area of the small, but mighty (thanks to establishments like MSC) City of Conover, Dan couldn’t jump right to the question of manufacturing’s future. He first had to educate me about MSC, which has been in existence 30 years: first at CVCC’s Main Campus, then its East Campus, and since 2012 in Conover.
“We do such weird stuff,” said Dan. I later saw a machine repeatedly applying pressure to a sofa in an attempt to determine how well the couch would stand up to the weightiness of frequently applied derrieres.
And, “we can make it rain in here,” said Dan about a machine into which a variety of materials can be placed and tested to see how they hold up to weathering.
MSC hasn’t always been called by this name. At first, it was the Hosiery Technology Center, the place folks went to become trained technicians and operators. The goal was for workers to make the leap from operating old mechanical machines to running electronic equipment, Dan explained.
When the center began helping other industries, because, as Dan pointed out, “the problems are the same across industries in many respects,” the name changed.
From the beginning, however, industries have expressed needs, and the center has responded. Today, the primary testing is done on furniture and textiles — new and old products. An example is determining if a manufacturer can legitimately make a claim about a product — like a sofa not sagging after years of heavy backsides. Should MSC discover that a product isn’t living up to what the manufacturer had hoped it could allege, MSC helps the company fix the problem.
MSC also works with inventors and entrepreneurs. “Three thousand since we moved into this building,” Dan pointed out, saying 70% of the entrepreneurs MSC assists are under 40, and of that group, 30% are under 30. “They are young and want to stay local,” said Dan. I was both surprised and pleased.
One task that MSC helps with is connecting an inventor’s idea to a manufacturer. “Sometimes we have to prototype [the invention],” said Dan. “Manufacturers want products that are ready to go.”
“We have four [textile-related] companies on site,” Dan shared. They’re incubator businesses, meaning MSC is helping them get off the ground by providing space for manufacturing as well as help with everything that seedling enterprises need, such as marketing assistance. One company is doing 3-D knitting; another, graduated compression garments, and two, Texdel and Nufabrx, are manufacturing materials and clothing items that deliver drugs. For example, you have a really sore knee, so you pull on a knee cover that continuously conveys pain-relieving medication.
Dan proudly stated that two of the businesses “are doing stuff nobody else in the world is doing.”
So, enough about the incubators and back to MSC. I wondered who did all the testing and problem solving. “I’ve got the best staff in the world — a dream team,” said Dan. “[Among 26 employees] we’ve got over 500 years of experience in manufacturing in this building.”
Whatever MSC does, it’s always looking for the answer to the following question: How am I going to keep people in business? One way is by training them in marketing development, military procurement, and exporting to name a few.
There’s also assistance in product sourcing domestically. “We know a lot of people,” Dan announced confidently.
As for the future, Dan stated, “We have to change the image of manufacturing. From 1999 to 2010, we told kids, ‘Don’t get into manufacturing. It’s all gone or will be soon. We’re going to be a total service industry. We’re going to do the design here and make it somewhere else,’ and the kids listened.”
“Now,” continued Dan, “we’re getting folks from all industries looking for technicians who can fix the machines and know how they work, meaning, there’s definitely manufacturing going on.”
“We want to be self-reliant in this country,” said Dan, “so what can we do?”
One thing MSC is doing is leading STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) tours, whereby middle school kids go through MSC to get an up-close look at modern manufacturing and be introduced to the notion that “they’re going to be constantly learning new things because the technology is constantly changing,” said Dan. “Your education better be relevant to what you want to do.”
Dan pointed out that in the old days, for instance, a person sewed socks. It was a less complicated thing to learn to do. Now, robots sew the socks, and humans must understand how to program, maintain, and repair the robots.
In the future, Dan predicted, there will be a lot of integration of different industries and technologies. An example is putting medicine into yarn as alluded to above. Another is wearable technology that monitors a person’s heart rate, for instance.
And, my friends, such hard-to-imagine weird stuff is being made right here in the U.S.A. Manufacturing is definitely not all gone.
MSC, which is about 70% self-funded, 30% from state and federal funds, does charge for testing. But those who take advantage of the center’s services are receiving help from people who’ve worked with multiple universities, including MIT, Texas Tech, and UNC-Chapel Hill, and with all sorts of well-known brands manufactured by Fortune 100 companies. “Representatives from all of them come to Conover,” said Dan. “We tell kids that folks from Nike and Under Armour sat in the same chairs they’re sitting in.”
MSC has worked with manufacturers in all 50 states and entrepreneurs from nearly all. “A company must have a presence in the U.S. in order to get our help,” Dan emphasized. Furthermore, if an overseas entrepreneur seeks MSC’s guidance, the entrepreneur is required to make his/her product in the United States. “We’re committed to this area, this region, this country,” said Dan.
WOW!
