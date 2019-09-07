Column: We took a ride on a city bus. Here's the good, bad of the trip

On June 11, 2019, my wife Rose and I, who reside in Valdese, decided to ride the Greenway Public Transportation bus we had observed traveling Main Street during our walks through town. It was a very informative and enjoyable experience.
Fast forward several weeks, when Rose and I were met by Aaron Kohrs at Greenway Transportation Center, located at 285 First Ave., SW, in Hickory. Kohrs’ title with Greenway is mobility manager/ specialist. He has worked for Greenway for several months and said that his duties include making sure that elderly and/or infirm potential customers are made familiar and comfortable with traveling by bus. Our purpose for being there was to become familiar and comfortable with riding on the large buses which travel routes around and through Hickory, Newton, and Conover.
Given the pick of possible routes to experience, I chose route 1. Not a good choice.
We boarded the bus and, with Kohrs in the lead, made our way to the rear seating. Bad choice number two. The engine was practically under our feet below the floor, and the air-conditioning unit was mounted on the back wall of the bus, and they were both making so much noise that we could not hear most of what Kohrs was saying.
This route travels city residential streets with a mix of commercial businesses included. Although there are 28 possible stops on this route, we only stopped at three or four to pick up or offload passengers. Even with few stops it seemed that the 27 minutes scheduled for completion of the route were scant. The tight scheduling possibly forces the driver to drive faster than he might if given a few more minutes to complete the circuit. There are 13 left and right turns at intersections, and without the vertical and horizontal grab bars located throughout the bus, it would be hard to remain upright in your seat.
On completion of the ride, and after exiting the bus back at the Transportation Center, we allowed the relative calm and quiet of the outdoors to wash over us. Now we could hear the points that Kohrs had been trying to make during the ride. Here, in no particular order, are some of the positive aspects of traveling by bus and, for balance, one not-so-good aspect.
First, let’s get the bad news out of the way. According to Kohrs, after some incidents involving “very bad people,” the rest rooms at the Transit Center have been permanently closed. If you need a rest room you will be directed to the Hickory Police Department or a Mexican restaurant, both of which are located on opposite corners from the Transit Center parking lot.
Now for the good news:
The roof of the Transit Center is a rain-collection apparatus, and the rain water is stored so the Hickory Public Works workers can reuse it around town.
The fare for each route is $1.25, payable on the bus, either with change only or a combination of bills and change. The driver does NOT make change, so have exact fare when boarding.
An all-day pass is available for $3, good on all routes for one day. Purchase from the driver with exact change.
Service animals are allowed on the bus, but NOT pets.
An extendable ramp is located inside the front door of the bus to help with entrance and exit, and the front corner of the bus will lower if necessary, to also assist passengers to get on or off the bus. (Per Americans with Disabilities Act-ADA)
There is space for a wheelchair and occupant, close to front door and wheelchair securable.
Some buses have a bicycle rack, mounted to outside front of bus.
Some buses display laminated posters inside, with reproductions of art supplied by the Hickory Museum of Art and poetry supplied by the local library.
In addition to the large fixed route buses, the company also has smaller buses and vans, which perform functions such as;
1) “Flex Route”- the bus will travel up to 3/4 mile off of its regular route to pick up (must call by noon one day ahead). Get more information at (828) 465-7634
2) “Dial-A-Ride” - van service, requires an advance reservation minimum of three business days prior to requested date of pickup. Phone (828) 465-7634
3) “Complimentary Paratransit (ADA) — must be certified (eligible) to use this service. Make reservation one day in advance. Apply for eligibility by calling (828) 464-9444.
In conclusion, this was not a relaxing, easy-going ride, as was the Burke County rural-route experience. This was a big-city, big bus, get people where they need to be as quickly as possible kind of ride.
My suggestion, to those who want to take the Travel Training, is this; pick a route such as No. 3, Transit Center to downtown Newton or No. 6, Conover Walmart to the Transit Center.
These routes are stretched out, not circular in the downtown area, and may be more relaxing and conducive to absorbing the suggestions about how to feel comfortable when traveling by bus.
We can help keep the air we all breathe clean by using public transportation. Enjoy your ride.
Will Mueller is a freelance writer who lives in Valdese.
