When I got a call about two kids stuck in a swing, I first said “What? How?”
I wasn’t given many details, but I rushed to my car and drove to Glenn Hilton Park in Hickory.
The park was 10 minutes away, and I had some time to think about how this was possible. I realized that I probably knew how they were stuck. I once did the same thing.
For some reason, being on a playground turns off that switch in your brain that tells you: “Don’t do it. It’s stupid. You’ll get hurt.”
I climbed on things that shouldn’t be climbed on. I tried running up the slide as kids came down. I got a running start to slide down the fire pole. I was lucky I didn’t jump too far and miss the pole entirely.
For some reason, swings were always the favorite place for a kid to try the most dangerous of playground stunts. We would swing to the highest point before jumping off, and we ran through trying to dodge those swinging back and forth. There was always that one kid who would straighten their legs out as far as they could to try and kick you.
It’s a miracle I haven’t broken any bones … yet.
I was 10 years old when I stood in front of a swing set and all the regular swings were taken. I looked at a baby swing, or bucket swing, and thought, “Yeah I could fit in there.” The second I tried it, I realized no, no I could not.
I was trapped in that little seat, my feet unable to reach the ground and unable to pull myself out. As silly as I may have looked, I was scared to death.
Thankfully, I had a couple of friends to assist me while laughing and telling me how dumb I was.
The two kids at Glenn Hilton were teenage girls. The Hickory Fire Department and Catawba County EMS helped to free them.
Many kids have tried to do the same exact thing. Most all of us have done idiotic things on the playground that seemed like a good idea at the time.
I got a call from Terri Byers from the Hickory Fire Department and she told me the two girls were going to be fine. I was relieved for them. I know how scary and embarrassing being in that situation is.
I hope they can one day look back and laugh.
Kristen Hart is a reporter for the Hickory Daily Record.
