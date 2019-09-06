One of Hickory’s own landed his dream job this week.
Tim Southers was announced as the director of communications for Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.
If you’ve had any involvement in the local racing scene or followed sports in Catawba County, you know the name Tim Southers.
Here’s two reasons why:
Tim’s been involved, in some fashion, in those arenas for 30 years.You rarely come across someone so friendly and gosh-darned excited as Tim when you cover sports.
Tim got his start right here at the Hickory Daily Record, writing about St. Stephens High School sports in the 1980s.
He would return to us twice more, working in sports and in page design at the paper.
Tim was an asset to our operation each time but the stays were relatively short-lived. That’s because Tim’s a racing guy at heart. His extensive resume is proof.
He worked public relations and marketing for NASCAR, across all the touring divisions, and held a similar role recently at the Motorsports Network. He also had stints at Hickory Motor Speedway and Tri-County Speedway in Granite Falls.
Now, Tim will take his wife, Amy, daughter, Kadee, and his ever-present smile to Martinsville.
We’re happy for Tim. But Martinsville’s gain is Catawba County’s loss.
Good luck to Tim and his family. As for the folks in Martinsville, hang on to your hats because this Hickory fellow works as fast at the racers he promotes.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.