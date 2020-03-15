Two recent dates were particularly significant for Penny Walker of Hickory -- one happy, one sorrowful. On Jan. 30, Penny turned 100. On Feb. 21, Hickory resident Jeanette Killian died. She was 85 and someone Penny greatly admired.
Penny wants people to know how wonderful Jeanette was, not just in Penny’s eyes but also in the opinions of the hundreds of children she cared for -- first as a teacher at Penny’s Jack and Jill School, which Penny operated for 28 years, and then as director of an academy, The Learning Tree School, which Jeanette founded in Hickory’s Kenworth area when Penny retired and closed Jack and Jill School.
First, some background about Penny. Born in Washington, D.C., she lived most of her early like in D.C. suburbs. She attended high school in Bethesda, Maryland, and studied elementary education at Mary Washington College (now University of Mary Washington) in Fredericksburg, Virginia Her first teaching position was in Rockville, Maryland. “It was during the war,” explained Penny. “They clumped all the children together. I had a second- and third-grade combination in one room. No teacher’s aide. 54 children.”
“In those days,” Penny continued, “children obeyed their parents and their teachers. They respected their elders.”
Penny did have a couple of thoughts to share about a few less-than-well-behaved youngsters but the great majority caused no trouble.
Penny married Landon “Lan” Walker in 1942. Lan, who died at age 95, was a WWII veteran, having served in the Navy aboard an aircraft carrier. He was a chief petty officer and a member of the ship’s band. Penny and Lan’s daughter, Babbie Walker Bolick, told the story of her dad’s vessel getting torpedoed by the Japanese. “It was scuttled by the Navy to keep it out of Japanese hands,” explained Babbie. Lan and the others abandoned the ship and were picked up by a U.S. Navy vessel in the area. “Dad was upset because his clarinet was five stories down [in the sinking ship],” said Babbie, grinning widely, “and they wouldn’t let him go get it.”
Like Penny, Landon became an educator, teaching music, band, and chorus. When he landed the job of director of Hickory High School’s band and chorus, the couple moved south. The year was 1945.
Five years later, in the Walker home, Penny opened Jack and Jill School with six neighborhood children “to try and see how it would work in the community and for me personally with three children (two sons and a daughter) and a husband,” said Penny, who thought that inviting young children into her home and into the Walkers’ playroom would be a comfortable, nurturing environment for little people ready for kindergarten.
“They’d always feel at home and safe,” said Penny. “They’d been coming to play anyway, so now I was charging $5 or $8 a month. Lan thought it was great.”
Penny shared a recollection that she thinks laid the mental groundwork for her desire to teach in her own home. She said that when she was 10, she enjoyed long visits at her grandparents’ Connecticut home. Next door, Penny had an adult friend who led a kindergarten in the upstairs portion of her house, “an old New England home,” Penny described. Penny would sit in a window at her grandparents’ house and watch happy, excited children going into the house next door. She thought she might like to offer the same experience someday.
Penny decided to give it a go from January to June with the goal of starting a first-grade class in the fall.
“I wanted to call it the Peter Pan School because the children would always be 6 years old in my mind,” Penny shared, “but I couldn’t draw Peter Pan [for my sign and letterhead] to suit me.” She could, however, draw Jack and Jill beautifully.
All went well and the school quickly grew, necessitating a move. The Walkers and the school relocated to a larger Hickory home. Penny smiled about telling her own children that every time one of them went off to college, another room opened up for the school. Ultimately Jack and Jill School had two kindergartens and two preschool classes. Back then they called them nurseries.
Penny came to rely upon an African-American woman named Jeanette Killian whenever Penny needed a substitute. Jeanette was, as Penny described her, “so wonderful with the kids -- lively, bubbly, and enthusiastic,” that Penny asked Jeanette to teach the 3- and 4-year-olds.
“It didn’t take me long to see the value in this woman,” said Penny, who recognized that Jeanette was a natural educator, a teacher who inspired good behavior, participation, and happiness among the children.
Once she came, Penny explained, some black children began attending Jack and Jill School. “I wonder if we were the first integrated school,” Penny mused.
Jeanette taught at Jack and Jill for about 20 years. When it closed after 28 years, Jeanette opened The Learning Tree and “led it for 20 or more years,” said Penny.
“We were good friends,” Penny stated, her voice revealing the sadness she felt over Jeanette’s death.
Babbie and Jeanette were close, as well. Babbie taught for her mom and then for Jeanette. Janice Henderson, Jeanette’s daughter, taught at The Learning Tree at the same time as Babbie.
Everybody loved her, Penny pointed out, referring to both the white and black communities. “She helped people in her community with their finances, transportation, anything she could do to help,” said Penny. “She was a leader in the community.”
After retiring and closing her school in 1978, Penny became a school volunteer for 30 years. Storytelling was the specialty she shared in Hickory, Blowing Rock, Ashe County, and Greensboro – all the places Penny and Lan lived for a time during their retirement.
Now Penny enjoys a quiet life on Lake Hickory. She has family members and her beloved cat close by and loads of lovely memories of Jack and Jill School and her good friend Jeanette Killian.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
