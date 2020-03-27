The last few weeks have been tumultuous, as the coronavirus pandemic has swept not just the nation, but the entire world. Nearly every place deemed “nonessential” has been shut down, including schools, recreation centers and the dine-in options at restaurants, just to name a few.
But the shutdown that has had the most direct impact on me has been the postponement of high school athletics. It has also stunk, for lack of a better word, to not have college and professional sports to watch during this time, but the absence of prep sports has been absolutely brutal thus far.
Unfortunately, it’s something we’re going to have to get used to for at least the foreseeable future. After originally closing schools through the end of the month, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper earlier this week extended the closure through May 15. In response, after initially setting a resumption date of April 6, North Carolina High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker announced that high school athletics will not return until at least May 18.
That means the spring sports athletes who just started their seasons at the beginning of March may not play again this year. That is particularly troubling for seniors, who may have played for the final time without even knowing it.
I still hold out hope that those seniors will get the chance to compete at least a few more times before graduating. It obviously won’t be the same, but something is better than nothing.
I also remain optimistic that the Newton-Conover girls basketball team will still receive the chance to participate in the 2A state championship game, which was postponed from its original date of March 14. I pray that the same is true for the other 15 hoops teams scheduled to play in state title contests as well, but who really knows at this point?
Currently, way more questions exist than answers, which is obviously not a good thing. However, it’s very important that we don’t panic, become angry or take our frustrations out on others. This is a situation that can only be helped by social distancing and making wise decisions regarding our personal well-beings.
With that said, it’s OK to be sad right now, and I’m certainly battling some level of sadness myself. But the fact of the matter is that I can’t control what’s going on. I can only control my response to it.
This too shall pass, and I remain confident that God will see me, my family, my friends and my colleagues through this difficult period. My hope is that we all come out of this with more appreciation for the things that we may not be able to fully enjoy in the coming weeks and months.
Nevertheless, I would like to take this opportunity to announce a new feature that will appear in the sports section at least two or three times a week, starting next week, from now through the end of the school year. Entitled the “Senior Spotlight,” it will highlight senior spring athletes from the area and allow all of us to get to know them a little better.
I have already contacted and heard from a few senior spring athletes, but if you are one or you know of one, please send an email to jmckinney@hickoryrecord.com or sports@hickoryrecord.com. Include their name, school and sport in the email, and also provide a phone number and/or email address I can use to get in touch with them.
We here at the Hickory Daily Record want to celebrate our senior spring athletes. Our hope is that a photograph and short story of a local player will put smiles on people’s faces during this challenging time.
