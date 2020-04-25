In the current predicament that Hickory and the rest of the world finds itself with the COVID-19 spread, many folks claim the 2020 pandemic is uncharted territory. While self-quarantining is certainly alarming and not experienced in our lifetimes, it has actually happened before. In fact, 2020 marks its centennial.
On Feb. 3, 1920, the Hickory City Council approved and issued an ordinance with a total of 11 sections to a new emergency law. Section 1 declared “that the Spanish Influenza or ‘The Grippe,’ is hereby declared a communicable disease and shall be reported to the City Health Department.”
After a wave of cases during the fall and winter of 1918-19 when Lenoir College (before the name change) reported 50 sick and another 150 cases on the south side of Hickory, the disease came back with such abandon that the city felt it needed to give a stern edict to citizens about how they should handle spread of the “flu.”
Section 2 gave notice that any house where the disease was reported would have a placard (sign) noting its existence and placed at the location. Other points of the new regulation forbade anyone having the “Spanish Flu” from leaving home for at least 12 days. All “theatres, public gatherings, schools, churches, including Sunday school, shows, carnivals fairs in the city or within one mile of the corporate limits, shall be closed and hereafter prevented.” The fine for violating the ordinance was “a penalty of fifty dollars.” The same fine applied to any child under 14 not employed who was found on the streets of Hickory.
Just three days before, the county superintendent of health, Dr. George Shipp reported that “the warm weather which permits people to get out of doors has done much to check the disease.” That observation came after a wave struck the eastern portion of the county. Shipp cited only five cases in Hickory. Then it hit. In Catawba County, 200 cases were reported, then another 50, prompting the ordinance to quarantine the city.
Notices in the paper followed with a raft of advice for those inside.
One article said, “Sunshine is a more efficient remedy for influenza than whiskey - and is much cheaper.” Advertisements for products like Nyal Tonic promised a return to health from “Influenza, La Grippe and other wasting diseases,” available at Lutz Drug Store on the western corner of Union Square. “Mother’s Joy Croup and Pneumonia Salve” also promised relief, as did the local Catawba Creamery, which reminded citizens that milk and butter were “excellent ‘Warders Off’ of that scourge called ‘SPANISH INFLUENZA’.” Everyone grasped for ways to help folks stand up to a sickness that was spreading not only through Hickory but the rest of the nation as well.
Epidemiologists still debate its origin but agree that the “Spanish Flu” did not come from Spain. It did, however, spread rapidly from the movement of people during World War I. Estimates of those killed worldwide vary wildly with 30 million as an average. In the United States, the mortality rate was somewhere between half a million to 675,000.
Hickory experienced another wave of “the Grippe” after the quarantine but still recorded fewer cases than surrounding areas like Caldwell County with over 600.
Dr. H.C. Menzies, the city physician attributed the lower numbers to “the promptness with which council met the situation.” The quarantine in Hickory lasted four weeks. In taking the drastic action it did, the city of Hickory made a very proud claim, reporting, “There are very few cases in the central part of the city, but there are quite a number in the suburbs and in the country around Hickory.” The announcement went on to say that “not a single life has been lost in the city, and all agreed that it was worth the sacrifice.”
Richard Eller is a professor of history at Catawba Valley Community College and the historian in residence at the Catawba County Museum of History.
