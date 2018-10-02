I don’t usually write about politics, but the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings make it tough to remain silent.
You know the players: U.S. Appellate Judge Kavanaugh, a nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a college professor.
I knew there was trouble ahead for Kavanaugh when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would oppose the Trump nominee with everything he had. This was back in July, before anyone had ever heard of Dr. Ford.
Which brings us to the issue — during his prep school days in D.C. — 17-year-old Kavanaugh allegedly tried to rape Ford, then 15, at a house party in the Maryland suburbs of DC in 1982. Both were minors, and the only witness, a friend of Kavanaugh, denies that the incident occurred. Ford never reported the attack. She knows it happened, but she isn’t sure when or where. She isn’t sure how she got to the party or how she returned home. It seems the parties involved were drinking and well, memory is a bit fuzzy after 36 years.
Ford’s story was the perfect recipe for a media frenzy: sex, scandal, intrigue, wealth, power, Washington politics — even death threats to both parties. It’s sordid and high stakes, and I’ve been following it daily.
Although Kavanaugh has been investigated and cleared by the FBI six times before confirmation to federal judicial posts, Ford said it was her civic duty to come forward. In July, Ford sent Sen. Diane Feinstein a letter famously charging that she (Ford) had been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh when both were teen-agers.
For reasons that are unclear, Feinstein held Ford’s letter in confidence for six weeks, until it was time for the Senate confirmation vote on Kavanaugh. Ford obtained a lawyer and took a polygraph test, which she passed. Then, somehow, Ford’s story was leaked, the existence of the letter was confirmed and the media went into overdrive. Though Ford wished to remain anonymous, her identity was somehow revealed and things turned ugly. She and her family had to flee their California home amid death threats from people who “know” she is lying.
Last Thursday the Senate Judicial Committee heard testimony from both parties. It was a field day for the media and for the rest of us who follow politics. It went on for nine hours. I had the coverage live on my car radio and at home on TV. There were moments I wanted to pinch myself in disbelief — the contents of Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook being parsed by senators on national television.
If that sounds wonky, consider the politicians and Hollywood celebrities who immediately came to Ford’s defense. They “know” she’s telling the truth because, well, they just know. What motive would Ford have? Women don’t lie; men do. Kavanaugh has to be a liar because, well, he’s a man. As Sen. Mazie Hirono suggested, “Men just need to shut up and step up. Do the right thing for a change.”
Meanwhile, conservative pundits and politicians assume Ford is confused because her story has no corroborating evidence. She doesn’t recall the date or place where the attack occurred. She doesn’t have a witness. She isn’t sure how she got to the teen gathering or how she got home that evening. But she is 100 percent sure of one thing: her attacker was Brett Kavanaugh.
If all this bothers you, it should. All the political grandstanding aside, our legal system is based on the presumption of innocent until proven guilty, not the other way around.
In the America I grew up in, sexual assault wasn’t a Democratic or Republican issue. Ford’s coming forward has encouraged victims to tell their stories and seek justice and healing. That’s a positive. At the same time, “justice” shouldn’t mean that it’s okay to accuse someone without evidence or corroboration of the facts.
The Ford-Kavanaugh case is eerily similar to the Duke Lacrosse team case. In 2006, three lacrosse players were accused of raping a stripper hired to entertain at a house party. The case evoked varied responses from the media, faculty groups, students, the community, and others — many of them declaring the athletes guilty months before the trial.
After the students were acquitted, then N.C. Attorney General Roy Cooper, stated that the three were victims of a “tragic rush to accuse.” By then much damage was already done: death threats, expulsions, tarnished reputations and derailed lives.
It’s anyone’s guess what happens next in the Ford-Kavanaugh drama. Maybe this week’s FBI investigation will answer some questions. Maybe, but I doubt it.