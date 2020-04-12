I’m going to get right to the point: The Catawba County Backpack Program needs money.
Before the coronavirus turned lives upside down, the program already was providing a lot of food to hungry kids and teens. Now the organization, which is a program of the Corner Table Soup Kitchen in Newton, is assembling even more food care packages and distributing them to additional families because so many moms and dads have been laid off.
Of course non-perishable items are always appreciated and volunteers are needed and welcome, but if you donate funds, you’re really providing more than you realize because Amanda Freeland, the program’s coordinator, can buy in bulk, meaning she can stretch a dollar much further than the average person can.
I talked to Amanda a few weeks after schools closed due to the virus. I wondered how things were being handled. Prior to COVID-19, children and teens could eat free meals at school Mondays through Fridays and then receive backpacks of food to help fill their stomachs over the weekend. That was the original goal of the program: to provide food for Saturdays and Sundays.
The way I understand it is that through various ways, such as grab-and-go programs, school systems are getting weekday meals to the kids who’d depended on free breakfasts and lunches when schools were in session. As for the weekends, “we are continuing to serve,” said Amanda. “But it looks different.”
For one thing, there are more recipients. Amanda said the program “typically served just over 1,300 children each week but got quite a few new families because of a lot of job loss in the area. We’re trying to help them as well, so we’re serving closer to 2,000 now.”
Another thing is that emergency needs for food are occurring now, “and we’re addressing them as they come,” said Amanda. She explained that when a family reaches out to the school or to the Backpack Program directly, “we arrange a volunteer to take food to the school for the family to pick up, or the volunteer takes it directly to the home.”
“Otherwise, we’re taking bags of food to the schools,” Amanda continued. “Some families are picking [the bags] up, and some need delivery to their homes. We’re giving it out however we can.”
Which prompted Amanda to share the story of “a grandma in Vale who’s watching multiple kids and can’t fit them all in her car,” said Amanda. The grandmother can’t get to the schools to collect the bags of food. The children she’s watching are too young to leave at home and too many in number to ride safely and legally in her car. “A volunteer from Sardis Lutheran Church in Vale takes the food to her home,” Amanda reported.
“We’ve had a lot of churches step up and offer food and volunteers to take food to families,” Amanda added. “Some businesses are doing the same thing.”
Amanda said volunteers load 10 to 30 bags of food into their cars and then deliver the sacks to the schools where families collect them.
Those bags represent another way the Backpack Program “looks different.” Amanda said that under normal circumstances 30 to 40 volunteers meet regularly at the program’s warehouse on Tate Boulevard in Hickory to assemble the hundreds and hundreds of bags of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare groceries that go to 34 Catawba County, Hickory Public, and Newton-Conover City Schools where they’re placed in backpacks for transport home.
Under the current “abnormal circumstances,” nine or fewer volunteers can be in the warehouse at the same time. You can imagine that packing nearly 4,000 bags takes a very long time when the crew is at 25% capacity.
But, they’re getting the job done. Every bag is being filled. Every child who needs one is receiving it. The only question is how long the Backpack Program will be able to afford feeding so many additional kids. You can help, and you can do it from the comfort and safety of your home. Go to www.cornertable.orgdonate, or mail a check to Backpack Program, P.O. Box 1051, Newton, NC 28658.
