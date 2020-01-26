BY MARY CANROBERT
In January and February, members of the Thursday Book Club, which meets monthly at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, take turns talking about books they’re currently reading or have concluded of late.
During a recent gathering, one member stated that she’d noticed her old copy of Jane Austen’s “Emma” and decided to reread it. Considering the many book-filled shelves in my home, I think the idea of poring over something one has read in decades past is a good one.
With age, experience and wisdom come new perspectives. I refuse to have a second go at Ernest Hemmingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea,” however. It took every bit of willpower to slog through it in the eighth grade. Why would I torture myself now? Slow and depressing are slow and depressing at any age.
Stephen Crane’s “Red Badge of Courage” is getting no second glance from me either.
I was immediately interested in the book that another club participant summarized: “Southern Women: More than 100 Stories of Innovators, Artists, and Icons” (2019) from the editors of Southern lifestyle magazine “Garden & Gun.” It’s full of Southern women who, with “grit and grace,” as the book suggests, made their marks or are still making them in various professions: acting, singing/songwriting, quilting, conservation, writing and so forth.
There are universally familiar names: Carol Burnett, Sissy Spacek, Octavia Spencer, Mahalia Jackson, and Holly Hunter, to name several. And there are those whom the world doesn’t know as well, but whose stories are just as impressive. Texas rancher, innovator in the beef-cattle industry, and Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum inductee Minnie Lou Bradley is a prime example.
My turn to share, I chose to tell about a book I discovered while staying at a fabulous B&B, Topside Inn, in Boothbay Harbor, ME. The coffee table tome was sitting on a — you guessed it — coffee table. Its cover wasn’t much to look at, but its title caught my attention: “America at Home, A Celebration of Twentieth Century Housewares.” I like housewares and I like history. I love to see how people used to live — their clothes, cars, architecture. Even their appliances and the advertisements that promoted them.
I opened the book and caught sight of what I guessed to be a 1920s-or-so white refrigerator, one likely manufactured soon after iceboxes went by the wayside.
I flipped through a couple of pages, and there was a woman in a long black dress. She was pushing — with two hands — what had to be an example of the first electric vacuum cleaner. The huge contraption was more than half the user’s height. It had a motor that looked powerful enough to keep a speedboat hurtling through the water, and the part touching the carpet was as long and wide and flat as the top of a schoolroom desk.
The more I looked at photos, the more I wanted that book, which originally sold for $44.95. I found copies on Amazon for $5 each. I placed an order.
The author is Victoria Kasuba Matranga with Karen Kohn. The National Housewares Manufacturers Association published the encyclopedia-like volume in 1997. “America at Home” has great artwork, but more than that, it is filled with history — some just interesting, such as the fact that when folks first started getting electricity in their homes, the utility was available only during the nighttime hours. The thinking was that people didn’t need electric lights during the day, and no one had electrical appliances to power.
That refrigerator that had caught my eye was General Motors’ Frigidaire, that debuted in 1919. Here’s something most of us have never considered: When people relied on iceboxes, they had to place them away from heat sources, such as wood stoves, and near rear entrances so the ice delivery person could easily pop into the home and deposit the ice load.
More than simply curious, much of “America at Home” is about how technology, the economy, manufacturing, commerce, new materials, trends, and world events determine the sorts of housewares found in U.S. households. One amazing story is that of Sears, Roebuck, & Co. In the early 1900s, it was THE place to get just about anything a person needed or wanted: cars, chickens, houses big and small. According to “America at Home,” “delivered by railroad cars, the (house) kits excluded cement and bricks but provided everything else: pre-cut and numbered lumber, nails, door hardware, and three coats of exterior paint. Sears appraised the land, supervised local labor, and provided the mortgage.”
Ever wonder where Pyrex glassware came from? The book says that in 1912, Corning Glass Works “developed a glass to withstand extreme temperatures for railroad signal lanterns. Further experimentation led to Pyrex ovenproof cookware, introduced in 1915.”
Hoover got into the vacuum cleaner business because cars were taking the place of horses and people were no longer buying the company’s horse collars and saddles.
The Great Depression slowed manufacturing, but the needs of World War II revved things up again. Factories didn’t produce the same sorts of items, such as cars, but they went full blast fabricating planes, tanks and ships. Everyone pitched in in one way or another. If a person couldn’t leave her home to work in a manufacturing facility, she packed meals for the folks who filled the shifts at nearby plants.
Anybody out there still have a bunch of Betty Crocker cookbooks like I do? I recall being completely surprised when I learned that Betty wasn’t a real person. General Mills invented her in 1921.
As the 20th century was living its final decade, younger people were becoming less interested in material things and more determined to enjoy experiences. The country moved toward a service economy.
Nowadays, we’re both: in love with stuff, especially the newest technology as it comes along faster and faster, and in apparent need of all the help and fun we can get — from eating out to traveling the world.
Imagine telling that woman pushing that huge vacuum cleaner and wondering if her ice delivery is going to be on time that you’re getting married and you’re thinking of doing it in Maui.
Next month, more book club members will share what they’re reading. I’ll pass along anything noteworthy. In the meantime, you might want to peruse your bookshelves for something you’d like to digest again. I’m thinking of giving George Orwell’s “1984” a second consideration. It’s bound to have new meaning in this day and time.
Happy reading!
