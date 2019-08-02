HUDSON — In response to the growing need for trained construction trades workers, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will launch a new plumbing program this fall, with the first class beginning Aug. 19.
Introduction to Plumbing will be offered on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. from Aug. 19 to Dec. 16. Additional plumbing courses will be offered in the semesters that follow with Intermediate Plumbing available in spring 2020 and Advanced Plumbing coming in summer 2020.
In preparation for the new program, a classroom in J Building on the Caldwell Campus was remodeled this summer and converted into a plumbing lab, providing students with the opportunity for hands-on experience.
For additional information, interested students can register or learn more about the program by calling 828-726-2242.