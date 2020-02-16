As Valentine’s Day approached, Viewmont Elementary art teacher Denise Knowles asked her third-grade students to work on a project inspired by the holiday.
View more photos at the end of this article.
Each student chose multiple colors of paper and cut hearts from them to create a collage of hearts.
They then drew various faces on them to give the art some personality.
“It (the faces) just adds so much character to the art and the (students) love it,” Knowles said. “It’s like a family that they are making.”
Knowles said she’s taught art for four years and this is the first time she’s asked her class to work on this project.
As the class worked, they shared their Valentine’s Day plans.
Cameron Culbreath said his family would go out for a special dinner, maybe at The Cheesecake Factory. “It’s a day to celebrate just love,” he said.
Damysha Houston said her family celebrates by exchanging cards and then go out to eat at Applebee’s Grill and Bar.
Bella Papas said Valentine’s Day is meant to be a day to give stuff to those you care about. “Give stuff like a gift or you can give them a card,” she said.
Bradyn Snow said he planned to spend the day with his family. “It’s a whole day to know each other and love each other. I just like spending time with them because we are only here for so long,” he said.
