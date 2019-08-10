HICKORY — “Coins and Currency, An Historical Encyclopedia,” is the latest book by Hickory author Mary Ellen Snodgrass. The volume is a second edition.
Snodgrass, author of more than a hundred reference volumes and textbooks, is a well-known independent scholar in classical mythology, literature and the humanities. Her accolades include three prestigious New York Public Library Best of Reference awards, as well as the American Library Association’s Outstanding Reference Book award.
The author holds degrees in Latin, English and psychology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, a master’s degree in English from Appalachian State University, and a degree in the education of gifted children from Lenoir-Rhyne University. Before becoming a full-time author, she taught high school and university English and Latin for 23 years.
Like her first “Coins and Currency,” the second edition was published by McFarland & Company Inc. The 396-page volume includes an alphabetical encyclopedia summarizing the circulation of pseudo-currency and money through world history.
The book’s extensive encyclopedia includes such wide-ranging topics as “money laundering” and “money slang”. Extensive information on piracy lists hundreds of pirates along with their nationality, dates, ships and fate. Pictures of coins, stamps and entries include renaissance coins, ring and bullet money and Roman coins. Topics range from mints and scrip to shipwrecks and storms. Also included is an extensive, illustrated listing of world currency as well as a time line of coins and currency from 3500 BCE to 2018.
Dedicated to Hickory attorney William R. Sigmon, “Coins and Currency” features more than 300 entry headings, each listing source material. The volume covers the ways in which money figures in scripture (usury, widow’s mite, 30 pieces of silver) as well as writings by famous historical figures. Back matter includes a time line of important events in monetary history, an extensive bibliography and glossary and an index covering more than 25 pages.
Snodgrass is a state humanities lecturer and has been a member of the N.C. Library Commission.