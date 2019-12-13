A Hickory woman has been charged with robbery after being chased by a store clerk and patrons, according to the Catawba County Sheriffs Office.
Tyesha Baranda Saddler, 28, was charged with common law robbery.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a Long View police officer saw people chasing a person wearing a mask on U.S. 70 SW, according to the release.The officer intervened and learned that the masked person was Saddler.
A Sunhouse convenience store clerk, who had been one of those chasing Saddler, said that Saddler entered the store, claimed she has a gun and then robbed the store of almost $1,000, according to the release.
No bond or court date has been set yet, according to the release. The money was returned to the store.
“We offer our thanks to Long View Police Department and in particular to the officer who apprehended this suspect,” said Sheriff Don Brown via the release. “This timely assistance brought a quick and safe end to this incident.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.