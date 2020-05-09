Workers with J&D Pro Cleaners were out on Union Square Friday morning cleaning tables and chairs in preparation for the Phase I reopening of certain businesses.
Company owner Juan Araya said they were providing the complimentary service as a way of showing appreciation to the city and of giving people peace of mind as restrictions begin to lift.
Araya said his own cleaning business has been affected by the pandemic.
Much of their business is residential and even though the company has done things like taking employee temperatures, there have been concerns about spread of the virus, particularly when it came to elderly clients, Araya said.
The economic impact has also prompted some people to cut out cleaning service, he said.
However, Araya said he’s seeing things slowly begin to return to normal for his business.
