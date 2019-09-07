NEWTON — Beginning in September and running through the spring of 2020, the Catawba County Library will be participating in CVCC’s community-wide read of “Educated,” author Tara Westover’s memoir about breaking with her family’s beliefs in order to pursue a formal education.
Raised as an end-of-days survivalist in Idaho, Westover lived in an environment where doctors, public schools, and the federal government were strongly distrusted. She had an isolated upbringing centered around her immediate family and her father’s salvage yard business until she left home as a teenager to attend college and ultimately earn her PhD.
Since modern medicine was viewed with suspicion in her survivalist circle, Westover’s mother practiced a self-taught brand of herbalism, which she used to treat minor pains as well as catastrophic accidents.
In the library’s upcoming workshop, participants will learn what herbalism is about, and they’ll have hands-on opportunities to explore the culinary and therapeutic aspects of natural herbs. Tim Yarborough, wellness director of Vital Plan, will guide the program and add context to Westover’s mother’s methods, like foraging for yarrow and rosehips and mixing up homemade tinctures.
Anyone who wants to learn more about the legitimate and perceived benefits of herbs is invited to the Main Library in Newton at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 for the first in a series of programs connected to Westover’s “Educated.” Registration is required. Call 828-465-8665 to reserve a space.
For more information about Catawba County Libraries, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
