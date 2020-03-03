A person of interest identified earlier this week in a Claremont robbery has been cleared after investigators determined the robbery did not happen, according to a Catawba County Sheriff's Office press release.
Bryan Keith Howell, 50, cooperated with law enforcement and denied any involvement in a robbery reported on Deal Road in Claremont last Friday.
Howell provided information that cast doubt on the reported robbery, according to the release. After gathering additional information, investigators determined the robbery did not occur.
The Claremont resident who reported the robbery, Melinda Dorrine Yoder, 49, was arrested and charged with felonious obstruction of justice.
The investigation started Friday morning when Yoder told officers she was out at her mailbox when a black man approached her demanding money. She claimed that the man followed her into her home and made away on foot with some money.
Yoder received a $2,500 unsecured bond and has a first appearance in District Court today.
