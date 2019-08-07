Neill Grading & Construction Co. workers are continuing their work on the overhaul of Union Square with the goal of being finished by the end of September.
At least one business owner downtown is confident they will meet that goal.
Julie Owens, owner of Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse and president of the Hickory Downtown Development Association, said she is pleased with the way construction is progressing.
Owens also said the city of Hickory has done a good job communicating about the work.
Businesses seemed to be having mixed reactions to the construction, Owens said, with some businesses frustrated over the construction and others that are doing just as well or better than they did before.
“You’re always going to get people who are negative to any kind of change, in my opinion, and then some folks understand that change is kind of an inevitable part of life,” Owens said.
City of Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian affirmed the confidence of Owens, noting the project is still on schedule.
"New storm water infrastructure and electrical conduits have been installed," Killian said in an email. "Concrete has been poured under The Sails on the Square and the porch area in front of The Sails on the Square."
She noted the new brick pavers are being installed and trees planted along Union Square. Perhaps most importantly, the new public restrooms are in place and the brick exterior of the building is almost complete.