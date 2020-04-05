Churches are finding new ways to keep congregations connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Roberts II, the pastor at Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory, said his church is working through some technical difficulties.
He said the church attempted to use the Internet video channel YouTube, but several members couldn’t get the platform to work. “The majority of my members are 75 and older,” he added.
Before N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order, the church was meeting in limited numbers and maintaining a 6-foot distance from one another, Roberts said. On March 29, the congregation held a drive-in church service.
The Sunday service was outside, where people could either sit in their cars or sit in chairs maintaining a 6-foot distance from one another. Roberts said the drive-in service was well-received. “It reached some who wouldn’t come out and the neighboring residents,” he said.
He added that the church plans to continue holding services this way. “The recent order allows us to be outside like at the park or track, staying in our cars or outside the car. We are able to practice social distancing, and we are not inside in a large gathering.”
Roberts also said his team is continuing to work on a livestream option as well. “All churches should be open and all people should be praying for God’s grace and mercy,” he said. “If we ever needed the Lord God, we sure do need him now.”
Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Senior Pastor Bill Sturm said he is working with the associate pastors and deacons to reach out to their 385 members. “We care for people,” Sturm said. “That’s the pastoral-care part of this.”
The church is broadcasting services on social media and YouTube and having small group meetings of 10 people or fewer on Zoom, a remote conferencing service.
Before Cooper’s stay-at-home order, Sturm’s fellow church leaders were already limiting in-person visits. “You know, I could be carrying it — because no one really knows for sure — so if I do meet with someone or I’m in the church office with the associate pastors, I stay 6 to 10 feet away from them,” he said.
Sturm is also making an effort to comfort his congregation by having a mid-week prayer service via Facebook Live and a daily Bible study posted on the church’s Facebook page. As far as Easter services go, Sturm says his church’s plans are still up in the air. “I really do want to believe that our president is right, that everything will be back to business as usual by then. But realistically I’m just not sure,” he said.
Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem is continuing the community food pantry. Pastor Mike Stone said they are holding the food pantry outdoors and limiting visits to one person at a time.
Stone has been the pastor of Mount Pisgah for 17 years, and said he has, “never experienced anything of the magnitude of this with the three-pronged hardship of disease, social distancing and economic slowdown.”
“These three challenges have made us become more creative in outreach with our food pantry that feeds some 400 families in Alexander County,” Stone said.
Stone added that the church communicates with its 850 congregants by regularly updating the electronic church sign, posting recorded messages on social media, and calling and texting members often.
“It has been amazing to see the church community and the community-at-large pull together to help in this time,” Stone said. He and other community church leaders recently decided to light the iconic Bethlehem Star as a sign of encouragement.
“We decided to light it every night until this is over as a symbol of hope and beacon of light in the darkness,” Stone said. “The response has been overwhelming, with cars in the parking lot each night and over 27,000 hits on social media about the star.
“We will get through this with God’s help. May we not be as prone to take for granted our health and our being able to worship and be together ever again.”
