BETHLEHEM — Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church will present its fall festival on Oct. 26.
The church invites people to bring the kids and experience family fun with games, bounce inflatables, face painting, and trunk-or- treat. A hot-dog meal will be available, along with candy, a cakewalk, horse-drawn carriage rides and more.
New this year is a petting zoo, and for young and old alike, the sounds of some spirit-raising music from an outdoor bandstand by the all-clergy band Rev It Up.
The band plays spirit-lifting blues, classic rock and older pop music. Band members are Pastor Scott Bollinger, lead guitar and vocals; Pastor John Duncan, rhythm guitar, vocals and sound technician; Pastor John Woodard, bass guitar and vocals; Pastor Dave Keck, vocals and percussion; and Pastor Jeff Lindsay, drums, percussion and harmonica.
Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church is at 9379 N.C. 127 N. in Bethlehem, in front of the Lowes Foods shopping center. Every child who brings a canned good to donate to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry will receive a Thrivent T-shirt.
The festival runs from noon to 3 p.m. Costumes are optional. All are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.