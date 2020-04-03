Pastor Donald Gray says people ask him if he fears the coronavirus. His response: “Yes, but I’m also afraid of kids going hungry.”
Gray is the pastor at Mount Sinai Baptist Church in the town of Catawba, where he has an ongoing mission to feed hungry kids in the community.
Gray said he has worked to provide meals to kids each summer for more than 30 years. He was inspired by his mother, Joyce Ann Gray. “My mom would feed others when she could,” he said.
After schools closed and students were told they would have to learn from home because of COVID-19, the church again stepped up to help feed the kids. “Sometimes their only nutritious meal would be from schools,” Gray said.
Food is served at the church located at 100 Sixth Ave. SW in Catawba from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast, lunch and a snack are provided for each child ages 2 to 18. Those coming to pick up meals are asked to stay in their vehicles and the meal is brought to them.
Gray said food is being picked up at the church by some and delivered to others. “Right now, we are doing an average of 400-500 plates a day,” he said. The meals are prepared by K&W Cafeteria in Statesville.
He’s concerned about more than meals. Normally students are out of school for no longer than a couple months, he said. “Now they will be out for six months before they finally go back,” Gray said.
“Think of all the trouble they can get into,” he said. “Idleness is the devil’s playground.”
Gray said the community can’t forget about the students once the pandemic is over. “They need a lot more than food,” he said. “They need encouragement.”
Gray said kids come to the church’s community center, Mount Sinai-McCreary Community Center, in the summer where they are can attend sports events, go zip-lining and visit parks. “They need that,” he said. “You can’t let them sit around and do nothing for six months.”
Gray said those interested in contributing to the community center can reach out by email at mtsinaicat@aol.com. “You can give them hope,” he said.
Thank you, Pastor Gray. You are a true hero!
