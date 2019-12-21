service

SUBMITTED PHOTO

LENOIR — Poovey’s Chapel Baptist Church hosted Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care’s 2019 annual memorial service.

Those present remembered 575 patients served by Caldwell Hospice from Aug. 1, 2018, through July 31, 2019. Nearly 300 attended the service.

Caldwell Hospice bereavement coordinator Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSWA, shared thoughts from the Hospice; Caldwell Hospice chaplains John Robbins, Tom Grubb and Sherrill German, along with volunteer chaplains, shared encouraging words and remembered each patient as candles were lit in their memory; and staff and volunteers welcomed families and shared memories throughout the afternoon.

Music was provided by soloist Stephanie Spencer and Caldwell Hospice board member Tamra Starnes. Cakes were contributed by local churches, hospice volunteers and hospice staff for the reception that followed.

