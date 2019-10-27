VALDESE - The annual Christmas in November Craft and Art Show, presented by the Historic Valdese Foundation in partnership with Rock School Arts Foundation, will be held on Nov. 8-9.
On that Friday the event will be open to the public from 4-8 p.m. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More than 50 craftsmen will sell their items that include hand-carved wood crafts, soaps, holiday décor, and more. The show has expanded into the Rock School Arts Foundation art galleries upstairs at the Old Rock School.
Prizes such as hand-painted furniture, an accent chair donated by Kellex of Valdese, hand-painted holiday décor, and more will be awarded. To qualify, attendees will be given a passport at the door with the list of vendors and they must visit each booth to have their passport stamped for a chance to win.
First Baptist Church of Valdese will also be there to provide shoppers with a variety of baked goods throughout the day on Saturday, along with snacks to eat while shopping. Waldensian Style Wines will be there both days giving samples as well as selling their wine by the bottle.
Those that attend the annual event will also have the opportunity to visit the Piedmont and Western Railroad Museum.
The event is handicap accessible. Admission is $1 per person or free with the donation of a canned food item. The Valdese Community Affairs Department will also be offering a special keepsake book entitled “Decades” featuring images of historical moments of Valdese since 1893 at the entry table for $10 each. Shoppers will receive a free Christmas in November commemorative tote with entry, while supplies last.
For more information, call 828-879-2129 or go to visitvaldese.com.
