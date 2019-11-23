HICKORY — A special Christians United for Israel convocation will be held from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Belk Centrum of the Rhyne Building at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

“Israel or Palestine, What are the Biblical and Historical Facts?” will be the subject for discussion.

The keynote speaker will be the Rev. David E. Roberts II of Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory.

Guest speakers will be Minister David F. Bares II, Morning Star; and Rabbi Dennis Jones, Temple Beth Shalom in Hickory.

The public is invited to the event.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments