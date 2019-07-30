The American Red Cross has faced an emergency blood shortage this summer, and continues to urge eligible donors to give now.
All who donate blood or platelets with the American Red Cross through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood, according to an American Red Cross press release.
Amazon’s $1 million donation and partnership with the Red Cross is part of their “Right Now Needs” commitment to help increase blood donations.
“We are grateful to Amazon for their support in addressing a ‘Right Now Need’ for blood donations,” Cliff Numark, senior vice president of Red Cross Blood Services, said via the release.
“Each donation truly matters to those counting on blood products to battle illness and injury. Today, we are asking the public to donate as soon as possible to ensure blood is available on hospital shelves for those in need.”
Schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).