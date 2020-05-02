The Charity Chase half marathon scheduled for June 6 has been canceled in light of state restrictions related to COVID-19.
“This decision has been a difficult one and one that the Charity Chase planning committee has agonized over,” according to a statement from the Charity Chase Executive Board posted on the marathon Facebook page Friday morning. “We have tried to come up with creative ways to run the race safely, but due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we do not believe that this is possible.”
The executive board said it examined Gov. Roy Cooper’s three-phase plan for lifting restrictions and concluded the race could not be held.
The marathon organizers are also asking for feedback from participants on how registration fees should be handled.
In their statement, the board listed three options: donating the money to nonprofits, hold the payment over for next year’s race or refund the money.
Participants can show their preference by typing “Charity Chase Half Marathon” in the Facebook search bar and going to the link at the bottom of the board’s statement.
Postponements
On Friday, the city of Hickory announced the postponement of several upcoming events.
The Sails Original Music Series concerts scheduled for May and June will not be taking place, according to a release from the city.
The Swinging Under the Stars event set for May 24 will occur at a later date, as will events celebrating the 150th anniversary of Hickory’s founding that were scheduled for early June.
The city will make an announcement on the new dates soon, according to the release.
