One person was injured in what Hickory police describe as an accidental shooting inside Valley Hills Mall on Thursday.

Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department, said one shot was fired and the victim was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury

According to the incident report, the victim is a 28-year-old Hickory woman.

Hickory police and EMS were dispatched to the mall at around 6 p.m. Dieter described the incident as an “accidental discharge,” which did not take place inside a specific store in the mall. When asked how the "accidental discharge" occurred, Dieter declined to comment. 

The incident report lists a 9mm handgun, ammunition, a handgun holster and two spent shell casings as items recovered from the scene.

As of Friday afternoon, charges were still pending in the case. 

Jordan Hensley is the court reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

