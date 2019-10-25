Bags

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Members of the Gamma Phi Chapter of NC DKG want new teachers to know that the Gamma Phi Chapter is interested in first-year teachers’ success and will continue to encourage them throughout the school year.

To share that message tangibly, members of the Gamma Phi Chapter met to assemble gift bags for new teachers in Newton-Conover, Hickory City, and Catawba County schools. Each bag included an encouraging note, Russian tea, items first-year teachers had specifically requested (like markers), and a special surprise for each teacher based on grade level.

In addition to teacher gift bags, members of Gamma Phi Chapter also prepared baskets for each school that included items from the schools’ wish lists, such as hygiene items, tissues, cleaning wipes, washcloths, book bags, socks, composition notebooks, and ear buds/phones.

The Gamma Phi Chapter hopes that the teacher gift bags will provide a much-needed pick-me-up to new teachers as they navigate their first year, and that the school baskets will meet the needs of teachers, students, and administrators in these three school systems.

