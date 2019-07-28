Shook & Tarlton tenants could see higher rents and new services as a result of a partnership the company has entered into with three Charlotte businessmen.
Dave Fontana said he and his partners in the Charlotte-based firm NDX Residential have bought into Shook & Tarlton.
Shook & Tarlton owner James Tarlton said that Fontana and his partners Matthew Bugbee and David Semer will be running the company. Tarlton said he plans to semi-retire but expects to remain involved with the company as a consultant.
Fontana said he and his partners would dissolve NDX and some of their other businesses. The properties previously associated with those businesses will become Shook & Tarlton properties. The new partnership will expand Shook & Tarlton into the South Carolina, New York and New Jersey markets, Fontana said.
Fontana said the new partnership will rejuvenate the company.
“If we wouldn’t have come in, I think the company would have been sold off in parts and it would have probably ceased to exist, so this is really breathing a whole new life into Shook & Tarlton,” Fontana said.
Tarlton, who has been in business for 59 years, said he has been selling off properties for the last six months or so.Before he started selling, Tarlton estimated he was involved with 1,800 apartments in Hickory, about half of which he owned. The current number of Shook & Tarlton apartments is 1,280, Tarlton said.
Some of those apartments Tarlton sold to Fontana and his partners. Others have been sold to other companies that have no connection to Shook & Tarlton.
What will it mean for tenants?
Fontana said he and his partners intend to run the management company the way Tarlton has run it, but he did say there would be some changes for tenants.
The partners will introduce new technologies like an online portal that allows tenants to make payments and view documents. The company will also be using proprietary software to analyze rental ads as a way of gauging the market.
Shook & Tarlton tenants will likely see their rents go up, but the increase will be accompanied by new services such as the resident portal and additional maintenance, Fontana said.
Fontana said that Hickory has become an attractive secondary market for real estate and the interest in the area will ultimately benefit tenants.
“It’s not comparable to Charlotte yet or to Gastonia but, I guess, institutional money is starting to look at Hickory,” Fontana said.
“So it’s going to increase competition and I think tenants are going to benefit from it the most. Whoever provides the best services is going to get the best client base.”