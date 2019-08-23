HIDDENITE — In conjunction with its 38th annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts festival, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will hold its annual Celebration Senior Adult Day Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The luncheon will feature entertainment by classical pianist, Joyce O’Neal.
The program will be held at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road) starting at 10 a.m. and will feature lunch, entertainment, and fellowship.
Cost for attending is $8.50 per person with tax included. Reservations for this event are required and may be made by calling 828-632-6966. Guests of all ages are welcome to attend this special program honoring senior adults.