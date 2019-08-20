Playing its second match of the season and facing a team that made a deep state playoff run a year ago, Hickory High’s boys soccer team got a penalty kick in the second half and made it stand up for a 2-1 win over Hibriten in a nonconference contest Monday.
The Red Tornadoes are now 1-1 on the season after having faced two 2A state quarterfinalists from a year ago. East Lincoln defeated Hickory 4-2 last Wednesday in the opener.
“We have to be better as a team defensively,” said Hickory coach Brian Jillings. “I thought we did a better job of that tonight. Hibriten has two scrappy little players. For the most part I thought we did a good job on them.”
The match was a tale of two halves. Although it put only three shots on goal in the first half, Hickory dominated play and used the speed of its forwards to create scoring opportunities. Particularly troublesome for the Panthers was Carter Holt, who used one-on-one opportunities to get open along the right touch line. Holt was finally rewarded for his work as he made a run approximately 60 yards, then curled in towards the goal and found enough room inside the right post on a wide-angled shot to score in the 16th minute.
However, the lead was short lived as Hibriten returned fire on its next trip. A long free kick found its way into the 18-yard box. Josh Crisp fielded a bounce and pushed a header inside the left post.
The Panthers stiffened defensively, especially in the second half, and gave their offense a chance to get untracked.
Hibriten (0-1), which held a 134-22 scoring margin during a 24-1-2 season a year ago, outshot Hickory 8-1 in the second half, but it was the Red Tornadoes who scored the only goal in the 54th minute. Patrick Ceccato was fouled in the penalty area and converted the ensuing penalty kick with a low line drive that went under the dive of goalkeeper Mack Waters to his right.
The Red Tornadoes played short-handed over the final 19 minutes after Hector Diaz was sent off with his second yellow card. Four of the eight second-half shots on goal came with a man advantage. However, much of the attack came from medium and long-range.
On the shots that got through, keeper Peyton Winkler was able to keep hold of the lead with big saves, including one final stop as he cradled a wide-angle boot by Erwin Guzman near the right corner with the clock ticking down.
“They had shots against us, but we didn’t allow them to get behind us too many times,” Jillings said. The Red Tornadoes coach credited his midfielders with not giving wide-open looks.
“I thought Ben Boston had a fantastic game both going forward and especially defensively.”
Although Panthers coach Jim Blanton was pleased with his team’s attack, he said his squad is looking for a finisher in the front, having lost to graduation two players — Kevin Pineda and Nijat Tahirli — that accounted for 76 goals between them.
“We’re kind of young in some spots, but defensively we’re really sound,” Blanton said. “And we got into that final third, but Hickory’s defense stood strong. They did a good job of denying us and keeping us to long distance shots.”
Hickory will travel to Cary this weekend to play two matches in the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association’s Kickoff Classic. Hibriten will host 2018 third-round playoff team Surry Central on Wednesday.