Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute women’s basketball signee Jasmine Holder (center) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, is joined by CCC&TI women’s basketball head coach Richie Covington (right) and her mother Elang McManus (left). Holder is a forward and a 2017 graduate of Centennial West High School.
