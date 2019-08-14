Ty'J Cooks

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball signee Ty’J Cooks of Rutherford County (front row, center) is joined by his mother Ebony Cooks (front, left), CCC&TI Minority Male Mentoring Program Director Elaine Setzer-Maxwell (front, right), CCC&TI Athletic Director Matt Anderson (back row, left), CCC&TI Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jamison McIver (back, center) and CCC&TI Vice President of Student Services Dena Holman (back, right). Cooks is 6-foot-8 and recently graduated from East Rutherford High School, where he played forward.

