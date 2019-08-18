Amaya Adams
Photo courtesy of CCC&TI Athletics

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute women’s basketball signee Amaya Adams (third from left) is joined by CCC&TI women’s basketball head coach Richie Covington (far right), her father Antonio Adams (far left) and her mother Wende Adams (second from left). Adams is a guard and a 2019 graduate of Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments