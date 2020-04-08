The cause of the explosion at a hydrogen fuel plant in Long View was still unknown as of Wednesday, according to Amy McCauley, communications and marketing director for Catawba County. “It’s hard to know at this point when the cause will be determined,” she said. “Depending on the situation, investigations can sometimes take days or weeks.”
Air monitoring was continuous during the response Tuesday, McCauley said. There were no hazardous levels in the area and no ongoing hazardous release related to the explosion and fire.
Manufacturer OneH2 did not release a statement or comment Wednesday on the explosion from Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.