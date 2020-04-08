Explosion investigation

Firefighters pump water on a trailer Tuesday afternoon at the scene of an explosion at the OneH2 hydrogen fuel plant in Long View.

 ROBERT C. REED/hickory daily RECORD

The cause of the explosion at a hydrogen fuel plant in Long View was still unknown as of Wednesday, according to Amy McCauley, communications and marketing director for Catawba County. “It’s hard to know at this point when the cause will be determined,” she said. “Depending on the situation, investigations can sometimes take days or weeks.”

Air monitoring was continuous during the response Tuesday, McCauley said. There were no hazardous levels in the area and no ongoing hazardous release related to the explosion and fire.

Manufacturer OneH2 did not release a statement or comment Wednesday on the explosion from Tuesday.

