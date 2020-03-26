The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball program announces the signing of Independence High School standout De’Drick Givens.
The 6-foot-5 forward played in 28 games for the Patriots this past winter, averaging 4.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.
Behind Givens’ performance, Independence finished its 2019-20 season with a 22-8 overall record, a 12-2 mark in Southwestern 4A Conference play and both conference regular-season and tournament championships.
Givens and the Patriots also reached the third round of the 4A state playoffs.
He joins a Red Hawks men’s basketball program that finished its 2019-20 season with a 22-9 overall record and 16-6 mark in Region 10 play.
CVCC also finished second in the conference standings — its highest-ever finish in Region 10 Division II — and was one of only two teams in the conference to win 20 or more games during the regular season.
