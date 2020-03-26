De'Drick Givens

Independence High School's De'Drick Givens (12) drives past a defender for a shot attempt in this file photo. The 6-foot-5 forward will join the Catawba Valley Community College men's basketball team next season after recently signing with the Red Hawks.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball program announces the signing of Independence High School standout De’Drick Givens.

The 6-foot-5 forward played in 28 games for the Patriots this past winter, averaging 4.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

Behind Givens’ performance, Independence finished its 2019-20 season with a 22-8 overall record, a 12-2 mark in Southwestern 4A Conference play and both conference regular-season and tournament championships.

Givens and the Patriots also reached the third round of the 4A state playoffs.

He joins a Red Hawks men’s basketball program that finished its 2019-20 season with a 22-9 overall record and 16-6 mark in Region 10 play.

CVCC also finished second in the conference standings — its highest-ever finish in Region 10 Division II — and was one of only two teams in the conference to win 20 or more games during the regular season.

