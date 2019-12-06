HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild will hold their semi-annual joint meeting and covered-dish dinner on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. This meeting is for all morning and evening members and will be held in the fellowship hall at Holy Trinity Church in Hickory.
This is a meeting all members look forward to each year when they bring their favorite dishes to share with others and enjoy an evening of fellowship. In addition, they also bring canned and/or non-perishable foods for the food pantry at Holy Trinity.
The program planned for the meeting will be the display of the 8.5-by-11-inch challenge quilts made by members throughout the year. The challenge, entitled “Sew What’s the Story?” was for members to make the small journal quilts using a different theme provided for each calendar month. The purpose was to prompt members to tell their personal stories by journaling through the medium of fabric. Examples of themes included were “Seeds, Roots, Blossoms” for March, “On the Road Again” for June, and “Once in a Blue Moon” for October. Those members who participated in the challenge will be asked to select their favorite journal quilts in order to share “their story” about that specific quilt with the group. There will be a drawing for prizes among the xhallenge participants. The 2019 challenge was planned and coordinated by members Chris Appenzeller and Mary Bucy.
Currently there are approximately 130 members in the guild. Membership dues of $20 for the 2020 year are due by the December meeting if members wish to be included in the annual yearbook.
Those interested in learning more about the guild are encouraged to check out the website at www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild. If there is need to speak directly with a member, call 336-314-5906, 828-270-6939 or 828-381-7342.
