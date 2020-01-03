Mason Katie and Mayleigh 2.jpg

Mason (left) and Katie Simmons are the parents of the first baby born in 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Their daughter, Mayleigh, was born at 2:17 a.m. on Jan. 1.

 Courtesy of Catawba Valley Medical Center

As folks rang in the new year, Mason and Katie Simmons headed to Catawba Valley Medical Center to welcome their little girl, Mayleigh, into the world.

Mayleigh was born at 2:17 a.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces, according to a CVMC press release. “What a great way to begin the new year,” said Mason Simmons. “It’s a time to celebrate new beginnings and our new family.”

Nurse midwife Rebecca Huneycutt delivered Mayleigh. Labor and delivery nurses Stephanie Shytle, McKinsey Porch, Kristin Gottry, Mariah Duncan, Monica Bradshaw and Veronica Johnson presented Katie Simmons with a New Year’s basket filled with items from the Catawba Valley Medical Center birthing staff and local businesses including Sweet Frog, Conover Spa and the YMCA of Catawba Valley.

