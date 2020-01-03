As folks rang in the new year, Mason and Katie Simmons headed to Catawba Valley Medical Center to welcome their little girl, Mayleigh, into the world.
Mayleigh was born at 2:17 a.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces, according to a CVMC press release. “What a great way to begin the new year,” said Mason Simmons. “It’s a time to celebrate new beginnings and our new family.”
Nurse midwife Rebecca Huneycutt delivered Mayleigh. Labor and delivery nurses Stephanie Shytle, McKinsey Porch, Kristin Gottry, Mariah Duncan, Monica Bradshaw and Veronica Johnson presented Katie Simmons with a New Year’s basket filled with items from the Catawba Valley Medical Center birthing staff and local businesses including Sweet Frog, Conover Spa and the YMCA of Catawba Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.