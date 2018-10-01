To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Catawba Regional Hospice has changed its name to Carolina Caring to, “unify the many programs it has established to expand care,” according to a press release from the organization.
Now, patients will only need to make one request to gain access to a “slate of programs,” offered by Carolina Caring, according to the release. The organization will remain independent.
President and CEO David Cook says the new name was chosen to reflect what the organization does best. “In 1979, volunteers came together and created hospice care in this community, and it was built on compassion and caring.
“Taking that caring forward wherever it leads us, whatever the community needs, the core competencies of hospice care — compassion, caring, listening — those have to carry forward into all of the services we provide,” he said.
Cook added that the world of healthcare is constantly evolving, and the organization’s name change signifies the effort to keep up with those changes.
“For years we have been able to focus internally on making sure that we provide great quality of care, and that we are listening to patients and families to meet their need. That hasn’t changed, but a lot on the outside has,” Cook said.
The greatest change, according to Cook, is the needs of the community. “More and more individuals are living with chronic illness. In fact, many people are living with five or more chronic conditions,” he said.
“By changing our name, it more reflects the broad scope of services that we provide, not only in hospice, but palliative medicine, our partnership in PACE and our grief counseling support.”
Carolina Caring includes two campuses, 275 staff members, more than 400 volunteers, and a service area of 12 counties. The organization also serves more than 1,000 patients and families each day, according to the release.
For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org .