Claremont Robbery

Catawba County Sheriff's deputies confer at the scene of a robbery in Claremont Friday morning. 

 ROBERT C. REED

Catawba County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene of a robbery on Deal Road in Claremont Friday morning.

Capt. Aaron Turk said a woman went out to her mailbox and was approached by an African American man asking for money.

 The woman went to the house and the man followed, Turk said. The man took some money before fleeing on foot.

The man acted as if he had a weapon, although it's not clear if the robber was actually armed, Turk said.

 Turk said the woman's dog likely scared off the robber.

 It's uncertain whether this case is related to an earlier home invasion and sexual assault that took place in the town of Catawba earlier this month.

 However, Turk said the description of the suspect in this case is similar to that of the suspect in the Catawba case.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments