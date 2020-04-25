Catawba County residents will have the chance to get rid of certain waste items for free at the county’s residential household waste collection event on May 2.
The event will be held at the Catawba County Government Center located at 25 Government Drive in Newton from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a release from the county.
Residents coming to the event are asked to enter via the entrance on Business N.C. 321. The event is free and is only open to county residents.
The county will abide by social-distancing requirements by having residents stay in their cars while workers in protective equipment remove the waste from the vehicle, according to the release.
The items accepted include: household cleaners, paint products, pesticides, insecticides, acids, bases, kerosene, household batteries, photographic chemicals, pool chemicals, gas cylinders, mercury thermometers and electronics.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting unwanted medications.
The list of prohibited items for the event includes business waste, radioactive waste, unknown chemicals, tires, needles, TVs with parts, explosives, dioxin-based waste or household garbage.
For more information, call 828-465-8217.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.