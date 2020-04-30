The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office helped distribute 20,000 masks to other law officers this week.
The masks were made by North Carolina inmates, Eddie Caldwell, executive vice president for the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, said.
Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said at least 70 sheriff’s offices across the state will benefit from the masks and at least 16 offices picked up masks in Catawba County.
Brown said the sheriffs' association, Department of Corrections and Department of Public Safety all collaborated in this project. “I think this is a perfect example of how we are all in this together,” he said.
“The sheriffs’ association does a whole lot more for us than what a lot of people see,” Brown said. “They make things like this happen.”
Caldwell Sheriff Alan Jones said the masks he picked up will benefit both workers and inmates at the Caldwell jail. “We’ve had a terrible time getting these masks since this all started,” he said.
Caldwell said Catawba County was chosen as a distribution site because it is was a reasonable driving distance for the 16 offices that came for masks. Other offices that picked up masks in Catawba County included Alexander County, Ashe County and Gaston County.
“We were happy to help the sheriffs, our great law enforcement partners, to help keep their staffs and offenders healthier as we all battle this awful virus,” Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons for the Department of Public Safety, said.
The masks were made by state inmates through Correction Enterprises, Caldwell said.
Correction Enterprises works with public safety and provides rehabilitative opportunities to inmates in North Carolina, according to the Correction Enterprises website. The products inmates produce through the program include furniture, fire pits and highway signs.
“Offenders work in the production plants and earn some money and valuable skills and work ethics that benefit them when they are complete their sentences and return to their communities,” John Bull, communications officer for public safety, said in an email.
Bull said offenders started making the face masks in early April. “Correction Enterprises normally does not make face masks, but these are not normal times,” he said.
The masks are made at four prisons – Tabor Correctional, Columbus Correctional, Piedmont Correctional and Scotland Correctional, Bull said.
Bull said the first batches of masks were sent to prisons where offenders tested positive for COVID-19 – Caledonia Correctional in Halifax County, Johnston Correctional in Johnston County and Neuse Correctional in Wayne County.
Bull said almost 150,000 masks have been made for all staff and inmates at state prisons.
Bull said Correction Enterprises is also making disinfectant for use in the prisons, hospital-style gowns and clear face shields.
“… I’m proud of the work done by Correction Enterprises, which is a critical component of the prison system,” Ishee said. “This operation adapted quickly, retooled the production lines smoothly, and worked hard to produce the protective equipment we need.”
