Catawba County reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the total to 52, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Out of the 52 total cases, 33 have recovered, according to the county website. A person has recovered if they are allowed out of isolation based on medical recommendations.
The county also reported four hospitalizations from COVID-19, according to the website.
As of Saturday, Burke County has seen 88 positive cases of the coronavirus. Caldwell County has 30 cases and Alexander County reported four cases total, according to each of the county websites.
As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported at least 8,830 cases in the state, according to the website.
Health officials say the laboratory-confirmed case count is not a full picture of the number of cases of COVID-19 because not everyone with the virus is tested.
The number of reported deaths in North Carolina increased by 10 on Sunday, making the state total 299. The NCDHHS website reported 451 patients are currently hospitalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.