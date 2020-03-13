Catawba County Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 Monday afternoon to discuss online learning.
The novel coronavirus pandemic is forcing school systems across the nation to evaluate school attendance and travel.
Catawba schools posted their precautions on Facebook. Effective March 17, all school-related, out-of-county travel for students and staff is cancelled until further notice.
“State and local officials have advised us to implement social distancing practices immediately to help keep more people safe from illness,” the school system posted via Facebook. “These decisions are not easy. However, our first goal is the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community.”
The system also suspended all school-related extracurricular activities and community events held at the schools until at least April 6, 2020.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association suspended all interscholastic athletics for middle and high school students beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 13 through Monday, April 6.
