Beth Isenhour worked in education most of her life. She taught in and served Catawba County Schools for 37 years.
Isenhour retired from education in 2016 but she continued to dedicate her life to schools. She was elected to the district’s board of education the same year where she served until she died on March 12, 2020.
According to her obituary, Isenhour graduated from Newton-Conover High School in 1975. She attended Lenoir-Rhyne College and Appalachian State University.
Isenhour started her career with Catawba County Schools at Bunker Hill High School as an English teacher. She was also an assistant principal at Balls Creek Elementary and later made principal of Mill Creek Middle School.
In 2018, Isenhour was named chairperson of the Catawba County Board of Education.
Members of the school board and district leaders shared their thoughts and memories of Isenhour on Monday.
“Beth cared deeply about public education in Catawba County schools,” Superintendent Matt Stover said. “She was an exceptional leader who will be greatly missed.”
“Beth had a big heart for the children and students of Catawba County,” Board Chairman Glenn Fulbright said. “I knew Beth best when she became principal at Mill Creek Middle. She took the lead on taking the school from scratch, leading Mill Creek into a great academic school to a competitive sports program.”
“I’ll always remember riding up and down the mountain to ASU with Beth when we were working on our education specialist degree,” board member Leslie Barnette said. “Sometimes she would invite the whole class to meet at her house just to keep us from making the drive. Great conversations that I’ll never forget.”
“I was a volunteer assistant football coach at Mill Creek during that time,” Fulbright continued. “Beth would always come to the practice field to check and make sure we were doing our jobs. Beth always finished her visit saying, ‘I expect you to win.’ Beth was a winner in every way. She will be missed.”
