Catawba County reports six new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Catawba County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county total to 223.
According to the Catawba County website, 86 people have recovered and 2,190 negative test results have been received. There have been seven COVID-19 deaths, and six patients are currently hospitalized.
Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people who have or had COVID-19 in the county, according to the website.
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 28,589 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
As of Sunday, the state reported 649 coronavirus hospitalizations across the state. Over 416,000 tests have been completed so far in the state.
The county announced Friday that a CVS in Hickory, located at 1220 Highway 321 NW, is now offering COVID-19 testing. These tests will detect active infections only, according to CVS's Minute Clinic website. This is not an antibody test.
Testing is offered by appointment only. Appointments can be made here: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing?icid=cvs-home-hero2-link2-coronavirus-testing
