Catawba County Register of Deeds office set to reopen Monday

The Catawba County Register of Deeds plans to reopen the office to the public on Monday, according to a county press release.
The office will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with social-distancing practices in place.
For in-person office visits, individuals are asked to wear a mask and limit transactions to one person at a time where possible, according to the release. Most services will remain available online, and residents may call 828-465-1573 with any questions.
While in-person transactions are welcomed, the following service options remain in place:
Recording Real Estate DocumentsFor those who have online access, electronic recording — or eRecording — of all real estate documents is strongly encouraged. Information about eRecording can be found on the Catawba County website at www.catawbacountync.gov/rod.
There will be no difference in how documents that are eRecorded or mailed are handled. Some eRecording vendors have agreed to waive all startup fees and annual costs during this time. Check online to contact vendors or call 828-465-1573 for more information. Title searchers are also encouraged to use the county website as much as possible.
Birth, Death and Marriage CertificatesAll certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates are available for purchase in person, online or through the mail. The online service charge will be waived during this time; therefore, online purchasers will only be charged the regular cost of the certificate at $10 per certified copy. To purchase a certificate, visit www.getcertificatenow.com:8443/Catawba.
For new or returned requests, a drop box remains available outside of the Register of Deeds office where forms and envelopes will be provided. Requests left in the drop box must include a copy of the person’s ID and payment by check or money order. A copy of the photo ID associated with the name requested on the certificate may also be emailed to vr@catawbacountync.gov. Requests will be reviewed and filled Monday through Friday during regular business hours.
Funeral home requests may be made through the above-mentioned drop box, online, by mail or in-person. If made online, the requester can choose the pickup option and certificates will be placed in a marked tray at the front of the Register of Deeds office for signature. All requests made by 4 p.m. will be responded to by mail the same day.
Marriage Licenses
Marriage licenses will be handled in-person by appointment only during regular business hours. Appointments can be made by calling 828-465-1573. Prior to making an appointment, it is required that all marriage applications be submitted online at www.catwabacountync.gov/rod.
Applicants will need to bring all required documents and payment of $60 (credit/debit preferred). The Register of Deeds asks that only the couple to be married come to the appointment at the scheduled time wearing masks. If applicants are sick or unable to make it to scheduled time, they are asked to cancel the appointment and reschedule when they are well and able to attend.
Notary
Notary oaths will be handled in-person by appointment only during regular business hours. Appointments can be made by calling 828-465-1573. Applicants are required to bring ID and payment of $10 (credit/debit preferred). If applicants are sick or unable to make it to scheduled time, they are asked to cancel the appointment and reschedule when they are well and able to attend. Notarizing of documents remains suspended during this time.
